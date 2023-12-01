Watch more on iWantTFC

An unassuming house in Rinteln in the north-western German state of Lower Saxony hides a bright and cheerful Yuletide secret. While merely decorated with a simple banner on the outside, the inside of the house finds 555 decorated Christmas trees in all shapes, sizes and colors - a record as the German Institute of Records confirms.

Avid Christmas tree collector and owner of the house Thomas Jeromin, finds his collection of hundreds of trees nice and relaxing. "I just like to sit in there and look at it. Otherwise I would have done it like everyone else outside. But I just wanted to have it inside so I could look at it all the time", he explains.

Up from 444 trees in 2021, he is eager to get the number even higher. "I assume there will be more," he says. "My wife is against it." 600 trees is Thomas Jeromin's new goal.

At least for this Christmas though, he will have to be satisfied with a mere 555 Christmas trees.

(Production: Petra Wischgoll, Anna Dittrich)