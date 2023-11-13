Star Magical Christmas returns for second year

MANILA -- Before the year ends, Kapamilya viewers will be treated to another star-studded gathering as ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic is set to hold its Star Magical Christmas event.

On Sunday, Star Magic released a video announcing that Star Magical Christmas will happen on November 19, Sunday, and will be streamed on Star Magic's official YouTube page beginning at 6 p.m.

Star Magical Christmas, which was first held last year, promises to be the most glittery, joyful get-together for the holidays.

