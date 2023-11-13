Home > Entertainment Star Magical Christmas returns for second year ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2023 12:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Before the year ends, Kapamilya viewers will be treated to another star-studded gathering as ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic is set to hold its Star Magical Christmas event. On Sunday, Star Magic released a video announcing that Star Magical Christmas will happen on November 19, Sunday, and will be streamed on Star Magic's official YouTube page beginning at 6 p.m. Watch more News on iWantTFC Star Magic announces upcoming events for the year Star Magical Christmas, which was first held last year, promises to be the most glittery, joyful get-together for the holidays. Star Magic artists gather for thanksgiving event WATCH: Kapamilya talents have fun at Star Magical Christmas LOOK: KathNiel, Joshua, friends arrive as group in Star Magical Christmas Why ABS-CBN Ball 2023 focuses on 'gratitude' Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Star Magical Christmas Star Magic Christmas