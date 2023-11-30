New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree

Watch more on iWantTFC

Crowds gathered in New York City's Midtown Manhattan late on Wednesday for the 91st annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, officially kicking off the holiday season.

The two-hour ceremony was broadcast live on NBC with star-studded performances.

This year's tree is from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, measures 40-foot and has over 50,000 colored LED lights.

(Production: Bernat Parera)