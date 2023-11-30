Home > Overseas New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree Reuters Posted at Nov 30 2023 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Crowds gathered in New York City's Midtown Manhattan late on Wednesday for the 91st annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, officially kicking off the holiday season. The two-hour ceremony was broadcast live on NBC with star-studded performances. This year's tree is from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, measures 40-foot and has over 50,000 colored LED lights. Let it burn, let it burn! Christmas tree's fiery origins (Production: Bernat Parera) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Christmas Christmas 2023 Christmas tree New York US