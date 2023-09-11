Lifting of rice price cap to be decided 'within 2 weeks': DTI
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 11 2023 12:16 PM
ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart
- /overseas/09/11/23/us-vietnam-warn-against-threat-or-use-of-force-in-south-china-sea
- /entertainment/09/11/23/tj-monterde-performs-new-single-palagi-on-showtime
- /video/sports/09/11/23/chot-reyes-shares-thoughts-on-germany-serbia-final
- /business/09/11/23/economic-managers-back-rice-price-ceiling-diokno
- /entertainment/09/11/23/the-nun-ii-tumabo-ng-p90-m-sa-pilipinas