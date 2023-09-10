Philippines doles out P4.5-M ayuda to rice retailers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 11 2023 07:53 AM
ayuda, dswd, rice, rice price, bigas, anc promo
- /video/news/09/11/23/govt-to-distribute-billions-in-fuel-subsidy-in-the-next-2-days
- /business/09/11/23/ai-on-windows-office-to-be-game-changers-microsoft
- /entertainment/09/11/23/chris-evans-is-now-married-to-alba-baptista-reports
- /video/news/09/11/23/thats-not-fog-pagasa-explains-haze-over-metro-manila
- /spotlight/09/11/23/fil-canadian-discovers-new-ant-species-in-his-own-backyard