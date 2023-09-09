Gov't begins aid distribution to affected retailers amid price cap on rice

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government on Saturday started the distribution of cash assistance to small-scale rice retailers to help curb the impact of price cap on rice.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte led the distribution of P15,000 at a public market in Quezon City.

Local government units of Caloocan City and San Juan City also kicked off the payout for the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program.

There is a designated area in the markets to claim the cash aid.

The process begins with the verification, followed by profiling, payout, and picture taking for documentation purposes.

There is also a grievance and information desk for complaints and other matters.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also concurrently the agriculture chief, signed the order putting a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to rein in the soaring prices of the Filipino staple.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) earlier said the order would "never work," adding that the prices are based on supply and demand.

Some lawmakers and stakeholders also criticized the policy as this would only hurt small retailers, who are at the receiving end of rising farmgate palay prices.

