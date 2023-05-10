Watch more on iWantTFC

Mobile wallet GCash must explain the details of the alleged unauthorized fund transfers involving millions of pesos to regain public trust, Laban TNVS President Jun De Leon said on Wednesday.

De Leon was among the 300 members of a group chat of GCash users whose funds were allegedly lost on Tuesday.

GCash returned the "deducted" money the same day, insisting that no funds were lost. The mobile wallet said no hacking occurred. It also apologized for the inconvenience.

However, De Leon pointed out that returning the funds was not enough. GCash did not offer any explanation as to why and how this happened.

"Dapat ang GCash ipaliwanag punto per punto anong nangyari sa system," De Leon said.

(GCash must explain point by point what happened to their system)

"Kung ipapaliwanag po nila sa atin punto per punto kung talagang anong nangyari, kung nawala o meron lang konting problema, sa tingin ko po maibabalik nila ang tiwala ng tao sa kanila," he said.

(If they will explain point by point what really happened, was the money lost or it's just a minor glitch, I think they will gain the people's trust back)

De Leon also urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to probe the incident since it affects majority of Filipinos.