MANILA (UPDATED) — Mobile wallet service GCash on Tuesday said there were no funds lost from its users following complaints of missing money due to alleged unauthorized transactions.

GCash vice president for corporate communications Gilda Maquilan told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that users' funds would return to their accounts by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"There is no fund loss at doon po sa ating mga na-inconvenience, ito pong amount na ito ay mare-reflect, maba-balance out sa kanilang account. Bigyan lang po kami ng until 3 p.m. today at ito'y mare-reflect back doon sa kanilang mga account," she said.

(To those we inconvenienced, the amount in your accounts will be reflected and balanced out eventually. Please give us until 3 p.m. today for this to reflect back to your accounts.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Maquilan said that since Monday, GCash has received several complaints from customers about unauthorized transactions, where some of their funds were allegedly transferred to bank accounts ending in the number 5239.

In a separate statement, GCash said its systems were not hacked following an investigation.

"We wish to further assure the affected customers that their funds remain safe and secure. We would also like to remind customers never to share their OTP and MPIN," its statement read.

As of writing, GCash remained inaccessible for some users, despite a Facebook advisory posted 10:19 a.m. saying it had "restored our services."

Maquilan said a system maintenance, which had been in effect since 12 midnight Tuesday, was taking "more than usual."

GCash later said it extended its maintenance following the complaints.

"Tinitingnan natin ngayon kung ano iyong fixes at maintenance na kailangan po nating gawin," Maquilan said, apologizing to customers inconvenienced by the glitch.

(We are looking into what fixes and maintenance activities we need to conduct.)

Laban TNVS president Jun de Leon said in a separate TeleRadyo interview that 300 of his fellow transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers suffered the same problem on their GCash accounts.

He called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to freeze the bank accounts where their funds were allegedly transferred.

He also reported their one-time PINs (OTP) and MPIN codes were allegedly bypassed.