GCash says all affected e-wallets adjusted; no funds lost

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 11:05 PM

GCash, the country's leading e-wallet service, assured customers their money are safe amid complaints of fund losses due to allegedly unauthorized transactions.

The digital payment platform insists no funds are missing as it returned money to the accounts of affected customers. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 9, 2023
