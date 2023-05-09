GCash says all affected e-wallets 'adjusted' as of 4 p.m.

MANILA — Mobile wallet GCash said on Tuesday all funds of users affected by reports of unauthorized transactions have been returned as of 4 p.m.

Several GCash users earlier said money from their accounts was allegedly transferred to accounts in EastWest Bank and Asia United Bank (AUB). Both EastWest Bank and AUB have committed to work with GCash and the regulators to investigate the matter.

An online chat group has earlier listed around 300 people complaining about unauthorized transactions amounting to P6 million.

GCash did not disclose the total amount affected by the incident.

"We have already adjusted the e-wallets of all affected GCash users. We wish to reiterate that our customers did not lose their funds on GCash. The app is now up for service so you can safely proceed with your regular transactions," GCash said in a statement.

"Rest assured, your funds are intact, safe, and secure with GCash. Our proactive cybersecurity policies are in place to protect our customers as the safety and security of your account is our top priority," it added.

GCash also urged users to remain vigilant in their online transactions and to never share their MPIN or OTPs.

Customers may call GCash's hotline at 2882 for concerns.

