Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said it would proceed with its contribution hike in June, which will raise the collection rate to 4 percent from the current 3 percent of a member's monthly salary.

The Universal Healthcare Act mandates a 0.5 percent increase in PhilHealth contributions every year until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025.

But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted authorities to defer the rate hike last year, following public uproar over some P15 billion in PhilHealth funds that reportedly went missing, which it denied.

The state medical insurer also faced issues on its delayed payment of hospital reimbursement claims and its debt to the Philippine Red Cross for COVID-19 tests.