PhilHealth set to lose P13 billion due to deferment of contribution hike
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 06 2021 11:20 AM | Updated as of Jan 06 2021 11:30 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, PhilHealth, Rey Balena, Rey Baleña, PhilHealth contribution, deferred Philhealth contribution
- /entertainment/01/06/21/super-twins-cassy-and-mavy-legaspi-turn-20
- /overseas/01/06/21/australia-moves-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-to-early-march
- /sports/01/06/21/nba-kyrie-irving-helps-nets-trounce-jazz
- /sports/01/06/21/football-usa-captain-alex-morgan-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /sports/01/06/21/football-son-sissoko-send-spurs-into-league-cup-final