PhilHealth owes PH Red Cross P550 million: chairman

MANILA - PhilHealth owes the Philippine Red Cross some P550 million, its chairman said Wednesday.

"They improved for a while, they brought it down to P400 million and now they're back to P550 million," Senator Richard Gordon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Private hospitals earlier said the embattled state-insurer owes them some P20 billion in COVID-19 claims.

"The system of PhilHealth is bankrupt, that's the first thing we should be already working on since the very beginning," Gordon said.

"Dapat yung computer system nila ay maayos, eh ang ginagawa minamano-mano. 'Pag minamano-mano, mabagal. Kailangan may pampabilis ka, yun ang nangyayari kaya maraming corruption."

(Their computer system should be smooth, instead it's done manually. If it's done manually, it's slow. You need something to fast track things, which is why there's corruption.)

The Philippine Red Cross last year temporarily halted its testing operations for several days after PhilHealth failed to pay its P1-billion debt.

The state insurer also came under fire last year for alleged corruption over the release of COVID-19 funds to health facilities not catering to virus patients.