MANILA – About 64.1 million SIM cards have been registered in the Philippines, a Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) official said Tuesday.

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo reminded the public that the last day for SIM card registration is on April 26.

“By 12:01 po ng April 27, lahat po ng unregistered SIM cards is wala na po sa market. We will automatically deactivate it,” she said.

(All unregistered SIM cards will be removed from the market by April 27.)

The official added that there is no final decision yet on a possible extension of the SIM card registration period.

A law required the registration of all active SIMs to help eliminate SMS-linked scams, among others.