Telcos OK with possible extension of SIM card registration

MANILA- Philippine telecommunications companies are amenable to a possible extension of the SIM Registration deadline.

The National Telecommunications Commission reports that over 42.6 million sim cards have been registered as of March 9, 2023. But that figure only represents 25.24 percent of over 168.9 million total active sim users.

The initial deadline for sim registration is April 26 or less than 50 days to go.

Smart, which has a 32 percent registration rate, told ABS-CBN, it welcomes the proposed extension period.

"We are here to continuously support government in its SIM Registration initiatives. While we have led in the number of registrations to date, Smart and TNT welcome the proposed extension period for SIM registration by the DICT to give more time to all, especially the marginalized sectors and those located in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas," Smart said.

Globe, which has a 20 percent registration rate, said it also welcomes the possible extension. One of its representatives said it will give subscribers more time to register their SIM.

When asked by media if the SIM registration period can be extended given the low turnout, Department of Information and Communications Technology Usec. Anna Mae Lamentillo said that the DICT can extend the registration period for another 120 days.

Globe, Smart and DITO have set up several SIM registration booths nationwide in order to assist the public. They have also implemented promos such as free data and raffles for subscribers who register.

