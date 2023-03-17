SIM registrations hit 45.8 million, extension mulled

Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 45.86 million SIMs have been registered as of March 15, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Friday, over a month before the registration closes.



DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said this represents only 27.12 percent of the total 169.97 million SIM subscribers.

"Tinitingnan natin 'yan, may prerogrative ang DICT para magbigay ng additional 120-day extension pero hindi pa namin 'yan tinitingnan. Gusto namin i-maximize muna 'yung nalalabing araw bago 'yung deadline," Lamentillo said during a public briefing.

The official said they would be able to see the total number of "legitimate" number of SIM users once the registration process ends. Many SIM cards, she noted, were used for crime-related activities such as kidnapping and scams.

She added that they are still studying the possibility of extending the SIM registration, as this would only run until April 26.

"Patuloy tayong nagmo-monitor sa dami ng nagrerehistro bawat araw at ito ay magiging basehan kung itutuloy ba ang extension o hindi. Ang nakalagay sa IRR, may prerogative ang DICT to extend another 120 days," said Lamentillo.

"Ngayon, pinag-aaralan natin ang possibility of extension but we haven't decided yet," she added.

The DICT official said they are already coordinating for the program's campaign in the barangay-level. They are also using their technology for education center and regional offices for this.

When asked why there are still spam messages, she said people behind these are working double time as the end of the SIM registration process neared.

This, however, will be "drastically reduced" once the law comes in full swing or after the registration period.

"Doble kayod ngayon itong mga scammers before the full implementation of the SIM Registration Law.... 'Yung mga unregistered SIM cards, active pa rin 'yan ngayon," said the official.

"Kapag hindi pa rin kayo nakapag-register ng April 26, hindi niyo na magagamit ang inyong SIM card assuming na walang... extension," she said.

The public can register their SIMs here:

SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

People who have complaints and concerns related to SIM Registration may call the DICT hotline 1326.

The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, took effect last December 27.