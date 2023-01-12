MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Thursday reminded the public that the SIM registration program will run only until April 26.

It warned that SIMs not registered by this date will be deactivated.

It also reminded the public to register only using official channels.

SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

As of Jan. 10, over 17 million SIMs have been registered, representing 10.13 percent of 169 million cellular subscribers nationwide, the DICT said citing figures from the National Telecommunications Commission.

Smart reported over 8 million SIMs registered, while Globe had around 7.6 million registrations, and DITO had 1.5 million.



The DICT said it aims to register at least one million SIMs every day, but anticipates a lull and then a surge again near the deadline.

People who have complaints and concerns related to SIM Registration may call the DICT hotline 1326, the agency said.

