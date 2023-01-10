Globe reminds users to register SIM using official channels

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said users must register their SIMs using official channels since sharing information with individuals offering assistance online could be risky.

Some individuals are taking advantage of the mandatory SIM registration by offering services for free or for a fee and requesting the name, photo, valid ID, birthday, cell phone number and addresses, the telco said in a statement.

Globe said when fraudsters manage to get personal information, it could be used to impersonate owners, access their accounts, steal money or use it for other illegal activities.

To protect themselves, users must only use the official Globe SIM registration channels, it said.

If assistance is necessary, Globe said users should ask a family member or a friend.

"We want to remind our customers to be wary of these types of offers and to only use official channels for their SIM registration," said Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Globe Chief Privacy Officer.

"Your personal information is valuable and we urge you to protect it from those who may want to use it for unlawful purposes."

Instead of seeking assistance elsewhere, users must register for free at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg. Registration through the GlobeOne app will also be available this month. It said it would also rollout registration sites for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and users of basic or feature phone.

So far, 7 million out of 87.9 million SIMs under Globe's network have been registered.

RELATED VIDEO: