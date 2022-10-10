MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday approved the SIM Card Registration Law, seen as a deterrent to the proliferation of text scams and text spams that have targetted many Filipinos.

Marcos signed the law, which requires SIM card or newer types of SIM (eSIM) users to present any official identification before they could use these.

The measure also aims to help law enforcement authorities "track perpetrators of crimes committed through phones," an earlier press release from the Office of the Press Secretary showed.

Under the law, public telecommunications entities (PTEs) — government or private — and direct sellers are mandated to require users to present valid IDs with a photo when acquiring SIMs.

Among the valid documents that may be presented for purposes of SIM registration include the following:

Passport

Philippine Identification

Social Security Service ID

Government Service Insurance System e-Card

Driver’s license

National Bureau of Investigation clearance

Police clearance, Firearms’ License to Own and Possess ID,

Professional Regulation Commission ID

Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ID

Bureau of Internal Revenue ID

Voter’s ID

Senior citizen’s card

Unified Multi-purpose Identification Card

Person with Disabilities card

Other government-issued ID with photo.

Corporations, meanwhile, are required to present their certificate of registration as well as the duly-adopted resolution designating their duly-authorized representative, and special power of attorney for the registration of SIM of other juridical entities.

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The country's privacy commission had said text scammers have already shifted to a "new modus," which already includes text aggregators for their schemes. The NPC mounted another investigation because of this, an official said.

WHAT WE KNOW

The House earlier said that all existing SIM subscribers are required to register with their respective PTEs within 180 days from the effectivity of the law. But the bill allows the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to extend the registration for a period not exceeding 120 days.

"PTEs who fail or refuse to register a SIM without a valid reason will suffer a graduated fine for the first and subsequent offenses, ranging from P100,000 up to P1 million. For breach of confidentiality, PTEs, their agents, or employees face a fine from P500,000 to P4 million," House lawmakers earlier said.

Telecommunication firms will also need to reveal the full name and address of the user "upon a duly issued subpoena or order of a court," said Malacañang over the weekend.

"Any information in the SIM card registration shall be treated as confidential unless the subscriber authorizes access to his information," the Palace said.

The House had said the measure penalizes certain violations of the SIM Registration Act, such as failure or refusal to register a SIM, breach of confidentiality, using fictitious identities or fraudulent identification documents to register a SIM, spoofing a registered SIM, sale of stolen SIM, and sale or transfer of a registered SIM without complying with required registration.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed an earlier version of the bill due to questions regarding its social media provision, which requires the registration of social media users.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, among the main authors of the law, noted that the controversial provision is no longer included in this measure.

REACTIONS

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) welcomed the passage of the law, saying this would make it easier for them to identify hackers and scammers.

The law will protect "responsible users" and hold into account those who want to harm other people through technology, said Alexander Ramos, CICC executive director.

"This act outweighs the general security of subscribers than issues of privacy some critics have raised," Ramos said.

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) earlier said it supports the passage of the bill but said the SIM card registration system should not be left to retailers who may not have the capacity to secure it, keeping in mind the possibility of data breaches.

The NPC noted though that there is a "strong need" to future-proof the bill to achieve its purpose.

This should be done in a manner that "respects the rights and freedoms of the data subjects," the NPC added, recognizing that implementing the legislation would require a massive collection of personal data.

"Mechanisms must be developed and implemented to prevent security risks and data breaches that may arise from overcollection and improper or inadequate monitoring practices," it said.