MANILA - Over 24 million SIMs have been registered as of Jan. 22, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Tuesday.

Based on the records of the National Telecommunications Commission, the 24,120,541 SIMs represent 14.27 percent of the 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide, DICT said in a statement.

Smart Communications reported over 12 million SIMs registered, Globe Telecom with over 9.9 million and DITO Telecommunity with over 1.9 million, data showed.

The DICT said SIM registration in remote areas will roll out this week starting with the following identified locations with assisted registration on Jan. 25 to Jan. 27:

DAY 1 - JAN. 25

• Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte – Municipal Auditorium of Pasuquin

• Moalboal, Cebu – Municipal Hall of Moalboal

• Palo, Leyte – Municipal Gym of Palo

• Pangantucan, Bukidnon – Municipal Gymnasium of Pangantucan

• Malalag, Davao del Sur – Covered Court of Malalag

DAY 2 – JAN. 26

• Atok, Benguet – Basketball Court in Atok

• Camalaniugan, Cagayan – Camalaniugan Sports Complex in Brgy. Dacal, Lafugu, Maharlika Hi-way

• Calumpit, Bulacan – Municipal Covered Court of Calumpit

• Rosario, Batangas – Luancing Covered Court, back of Municipal Hall, Brgy. Poblacion

• City of Zamboanga, Zamboanga del Sur – Multi-purpose covered court in Brgy. Arena Blanco

DAY 3 – JAN. 27

• Baco, Oriental Mindoro – Covered court in Brgy. Sta Rosa 1

• City of Ligao, Albay – Multi-purpose covered court in Brgy. Paulba, Ligao City

• Carles, Iloilo – Covered Gym of Carles in front of Municipal Hall

• Arakan, Cotabato – Emergency Operations Center (MDRRM Office) in Evacuation Center Bldg., Municipal Hall Compound, Poblacion

• Tagbina, Surigao del Sur – Municipal Gym of Tagbina

"The NTC, through the concerted effort of its Regional Offices and in coordination with the telcos and relevant government agencies, will ensure the proper conduct of the SIM Registration in Remote Areas. This endeavor is aimed at maximizing SIM subscriber participation in the SIM Registration process, thereby helping ensure the successful implementation of the SIM Registration Act," NTC Officer-in-Charge Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said.

The DICT reminds the public to use the following official SIM registration channels:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

Complaints can be filed through hotline 1326.

