MULTIMEDIA

Taal Volcano island, a year later

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A year after Taal Volcano released its fury on Batangas residents, ruined buildings are still covered in ash while once verdant fields stay buried under thick layers of mud.

The eruption released a plume of smoke and ash high into the sky that displaced tens of thousands of people inside the volcano’s danger zone and coated surrounding towns and provinces, including Metro Manila, in coarse ash.

The volcano island, once a lush and popular tourist destination, is now deserted, littered with dead trees and belongings left behind by residents. It is a stark reminder of what happened on that day.

Here are some scenes from the island.

A man stands on a fish pen in Taal lake a year after the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Damaged trees and houses dot the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen on Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Birds fly above the barren island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News An animal skull is seen on the ground. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen in Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A man cooks under a makeshift tent as residents return to Taal volcano island a year after its eruption. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A man walks between damaged houses and trees. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Fishermen make nets for their catch. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A school is buried in thick mud on the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Fishermen take a break under a makeshift shed. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A church still submerged in thick mud is seen at the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News