MULTIMEDIA
Taal Volcano island, a year later
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2021 09:48 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2021 10:24 PM
A year after Taal Volcano released its fury on Batangas residents, ruined buildings are still covered in ash while once verdant fields stay buried under thick layers of mud.
The eruption released a plume of smoke and ash high into the sky that displaced tens of thousands of people inside the volcano’s danger zone and coated surrounding towns and provinces, including Metro Manila, in coarse ash.
The volcano island, once a lush and popular tourist destination, is now deserted, littered with dead trees and belongings left behind by residents. It is a stark reminder of what happened on that day.
Here are some scenes from the island.
A man stands on a fish pen in Taal lake a year after the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Damaged trees and houses dot the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen on Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Birds fly above the barren island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
An animal skull is seen on the ground. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen in Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
A man cooks under a makeshift tent as residents return to Taal volcano island a year after its eruption. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
A man walks between damaged houses and trees. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Fishermen make nets for their catch. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
A school is buried in thick mud on the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Fishermen take a break under a makeshift shed. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
A church still submerged in thick mud is seen at the island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
- /news/01/12/21/20-bus-natiketan-matapos-lumabag-sa-health-protocols
- /spotlight/01/12/21/increase-in-covid-19-cases-in-ph-inevitable-after-holidays-traslacion-who
- /spotlight/01/12/21/liberal-voices-in-china-fall-silent-after-coronavirus
- /sports/01/12/21/football-fifa-loses-bid-to-disqualify-special-prosecutor-investigating-infantino
- /overseas/01/12/21/india-delivers-covid-19-shots-to-prepare-for-worlds-biggest-vaccination-drive