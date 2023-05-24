78 years ago: The Battle at Manila Central Post Office

Firefighters inspect the gutted building of Manila Central Post Office in Manila on May 23, 2023. The neo-classical building that was declared an Important Cultural Property was hit by a massive fire, which was raised to general alarm on May 22 and lasted for 30 hours according to BFP. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Manila Central Post Office was recently razed by a massive fire on the evening of May 21, 2023.

It was only declared fire out some 30 hours after the blaze started.

Around P300 million in damages were recorded and 11 individuals suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

This, however, was not the first time that the post office was ravaged by a disaster, as it was also the site for one of the battles that ensued between the Americans and the Japanese Imperial Army back in February 19 to 22, 1945.

According to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the building was first severely damaged during the Battle of Manila as it was used as a Japanese garrison at the time.

The post office survived artillery fire from the Americans as they bombarded it from February 19 to 21, 1945 but the assault that happened in its very walls set its interior ablaze.

It was a key area for the Japanese as it was an "earthquake-proof and heavily reinforced concrete" which was "practically impervious to direct artillery, tank, and tank destroyer fire," according to the NHCP.

This forced the American troops to enter the building to engage the Japanese in room-to-room combat.

The Manila Post Office is seen extensively damaged in February 1945 during the Battle of Manila. Facebook: National Historical Commission of the Philippines

On February 22, 1945, the Americans were able to enter the post office through a second story window.

And although the Japanese heavily barricaded the rooms with sandbags and barbed wires, the Western troops managed to eliminate the Japanese forces who retreated to the basement of the post office.

The Battle for the Post Office further enabled the Americans to defeat the Japanese forces as it gave them a strategic location used to advance their plans in retaking Intramuros.

