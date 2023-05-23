MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Manila post office before the inferno

ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Manila Central Post office majestically stood along the banks of Pasig River before a massive fire engulfed the iconic building late Sunday.

Thick, black smoke billowed from nearly 100-year-old landmark, which serves as the headquarters of the Philippine Postal Corporation, as firefighters struggled to get the inferno under control.

The whole building burned down from the basement to the fifth floor, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said. The blaze that lasted for 30 hours also destroyed letters, parcels, and some national IDs out for delivery, authorities said.

Many are concerned for the future of the historic building which was declared as an "important cultural property" in 2018 by the National Museum.

But both the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) have expressed commitment for the restoration of the landmark originally built in 1926.

Here are select images of the Manila Central Post Office before the tragedy.

Post Office in Manila in the Philippines before 1903. Leiden University Libraries The facade of the Post Office Building in Manila is illuminated by Christmas lanterns on Nov. 16, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Manila Central Post office (left) in this photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The facade of the Post Office Building in Manila is illuminated by Christmas lanterns on Nov. 16, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Students and activists from Bayan Muna Southern Tagalog camp out in Liwasang Bonifacio to protest alleged fraud and cheating in the elections on May 10, 2022. Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News The Manila Post Office is seen in the background as firefighters train their hose to clean the monument of national hero Andres Bonifacio in Liwasang Bonifacio on Nov. 29, 2016. ABS-CBN News Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio and Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz pose for pictures in front of the Philippine Post Office in Manila on Sept. 18, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People watch the Mass of Pope Francis at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Jan. 16, 2015. via PopePatrollerTN A man checks the monument of Andres Bonifacio at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Aug. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News