After 30 hours, fire out at Manila's historic Post Office building

A massive fire that gutted the historic Manila Post Office building in Lawton, Manila has been put out by firefighters Tuesday, more than 30 hours after it started.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Ramos, Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila chief of investigation and intelligence section, said the biggest challenge for firefighters was the heat trapped in the building's basement.

"'Yung sa basement natin hindi maganda ang ventilation. The difficulties dun is the heat in the basement was confined so the basement was very hot, nahirapan kami pasukin. Walang problema dun sa usok, yun lang talaga," he said in an ANC interview.

The BFP has yet to determine what started the fire.

Firefighters said the blaze started before midnight on Sunday at the basement of the building in Lawton, Manila, which provides postal services and operates a museum.

Thick, black smoke billowed hundreds of meters into the sky as flames gutted the neo-classical landmark that overlooks the Pasig River.

The inferno reached general alarm, the highest under the Bureau of Fire Protection classification, which meant all available firetrucks in Metro Manila were asked to respond. It took firefighters more than 7 hours to get the fire under control.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost) uses a portion of the building's basement as its Mega Manila area office, which doubles as a storage area for documents and unused equipment, said Marc Laurente, chief of staff of the Philpost Postmaster General.

The Philpost office is located right beside an area for letters and parcels, he added.

The whole building burned down from the basement all the way to the fifth floor, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

Letters, parcels and the postal agency's entire stamp collection were likely destroyed, he said.

Meanwhile, some national IDs for delivery in the capital were affected by the fire, Philippine Statistics Authority Undersecretary and National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

In a statement, Mapa said the PSA was working with the Philippine Postal Corp to determine the total number of affected Philippine National IDs (PhilIDs).

Originally built in 1926, the post office was once considered the "grandest building" in Manila, according to its website.

It was destroyed in World War II as US forces recaptured the capital from Japanese occupation forces, and rebuilt in 1946.

The Philippine National Museum declared the building an "important cultural property" in 2018.

