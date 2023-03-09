Medical teams and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check on a bedridden elderly woman in Agoncillo, Batangas on Jan. 14, 2020 as Taal Volcano threatened to erupt. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Since 2018, at least 20 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Philippines have died in house fires, based on news reports alone.

The Bureau of Fire Protection estimates this number could be higher as it admitted that it does not usually keep track of PWD fatalities in blazes.

Two PWDs were added to the tally in the first week of March, which is Fire Prevention Month in the Philippines.

BFP's Fire Senior Inspector Gabriel Solano offered the following suggestions to ensure the safety of PWDs in case of a house fire.

SMOKE ALARMS.

The earlier a fire is detected, the faster the entire household can respond.

According to Solano, a fire can fully develop within 5 to 7 minutes, after which it would be difficult to escape.

Smoke alarms can help the household determine whether to extinguish the fire or escape their home.

These alarms can also quickly notify visually-impaired people of the danger, which would enable them to relay their location to other household members who could assist them.

For those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, some alarms flash strobe lights when smoke is detected.

GRAB AND GET OUT

What is the most effective way to escape a fire while assisting a PWD?

“Grab that family member of yours and leave,” Solano said.

Evacuations techniques for PWDs included in the Global Alliance on Accessible Technologies and Environments (GAATES) Guidelines On Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015 Evacuations techniques for PWDs included in the Global Alliance on Accessible Technologies and Environments (GAATES) Guidelines On Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015 Evacuations techniques for PWDs included in the Global Alliance on Accessible Technologies and Environments (GAATES) Guidelines On Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015 Evacuations techniques for PWDs included in the Global Alliance on Accessible Technologies and Environments (GAATES) Guidelines On Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015 Evacuations techniques for PWDs included in the Global Alliance on Accessible Technologies and Environments (GAATES) Guidelines On Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015

In emergency situations, it’s important to prioritize loved ones who are unable to evacuate by themselves.

“Sila ‘yung unahin niyong i-assist [at] i-guide palabas ng bahay...Hindi ‘yung mas nauna pa lahat kayo nag-panic, naglabasan kayo lahat,” he added.

(Assist them first and guide them out of the house, instead of panicking and leaving by yourselves.)

He also suggested creating a comprehensive escape plan, which household members could discuss and practice.

E.D.I.T.H.

E.D.I.T.H. or Exit Drills In The Home is a BFP campaign to help households create their own escape plan for emergencies.

Those interested in formulating an escape plan should visit the nearest fire station and inform BFP personnel of the assistance that a PWD needs, Solano said.

Household members should practice the escape plan every year, he said.

“If everyone in the household could play pretend at least once a year on how to evacuate with fire, that would be good,” he said.

BAYANIHAN

If there is no household member who can assist a PWD, Solano suggested including neighbors in the E.D.I.T.H..

“Kapag ‘yung mga families na matanda living with a grandchild na hindi rin naman pwede maka-assist, it will fall upon the neighbors to help or assist,” he explained.

(In families where the elderly are living with a grandchild who cannot give assistance, the task will fall upon the neighbors.)

Solano also urged those who live with PWDs to join the BFP’s “Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan”, which offers community fire protection plans, hazard maps and coordination with fire stations in a barangay.

"We want the public to know na fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and it should be everyone’s priority and in that, they are not alone," he said.