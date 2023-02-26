Fire volunteers nagsagawa ng parada para sa darating na Fire Prevention Month
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 26 2023 06:38 PM
Fire volunteers, Fire Prevention Month, parade, tips, Tagalog news
- /sports/02/26/23/cignal-stays-unbeaten-with-3-set-beating-of-vanguard
- /news/02/26/23/panoorin-mga-pinoy-sa-kuwait-nagsama-sama-para-sa-blood-donation-drive
- /news/02/26/23/barangay-chairman-shot-dead-in-batangas
- /news/02/26/23/halos-1000-pamilya-apektado-ng-sunog-sa-davao-city
- /sports/02/26/23/la-salle-outlasts-ust-in-5-set-thriller-to-open-campaign