Fire volunteers nagsagawa ng parada para sa darating na Fire Prevention Month

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2023 06:38 PM

Nagsagawa ng parada kanina sa Barangay South Triangle ang isang grupo ng fire volunteers sa pangunguna ng ACT-CIS partylist. 

Namigay sila ng mga pamphlet na naglalaman ng fire prevention tips. 

Ang parada ay may kaugnayan sa Fire Prevention month sa Marso.

