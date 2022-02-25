MANILA—Diana Lynn "Dynee" Domagoso emerged from Tondo's centuries-old parish beaming on that Tuesday morning when her husband, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, kicked off the first day of his presidential campaign with a motorcade in his bailiwick here.

But instead of joining her husband of 22 years on an elevated float, Diana hopped on a motorcycle trailing behind throngs of supporters who were trudging along streets to welcome their local chief executive who is now vying for the Philippines' top elected post.

Diana, who hails from a family of De La Salle athletes, says she prefers either working on the sidelines of her husband's campaign or representing him in rural areas where the actor-turned-politician has yet to visit.

"I will be one of the surrogates of my husband sa pagkakampaniya (in campaigns)," Diana tells ABS-CBN News in a chance interview after the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer's proclamation rally in Manila.

"I’m hoping that my son, Joaquin, will join and he also told me that he wants to participate in the campaign," she adds, referring to their 3rd-born who has followed in his father's footsteps in show business.

ISKO'S WEALTH EXPLAINED

While she is known for not meddling with city hall affairs, Diana has now taken a more active role in her husband's Malacañang dream, even telling off critics who question the mayor's right to flaunt the "poor Tondo boy" narrative despite now having a P70-million net worth.

"Hindi naman sinabi na kahapon basurero siya, ngayon hindi na di ba?" she says.

(We didn't say he is no longer a trash picker after just one day, right?)

"Nag-artista siya, nag-negosyo din kami along the way. Makikita naman nila ’yan, nagdedeklara naman kami lagi ng taxes."

(He became an actor, we also put up businesses along the way. They can easily check that because we file taxes.)

Diana also notes that her family wasn't dirt-poor.

She and her siblings are alumni of De La Salle Zobel and De La Salle University, while their parents sold several plots of land in southern Metro Manila several decades ago.

"Mayroon po akong mga (I have some) gas stations and I've had that business for 12 years already," says Diana, who declined to say how may stations she has been operating since 2010.

Despite acknowledging that she was born to an affluent family, she denies rumors they own a mansion in a posh village in Ayala Alabang.

"I don't live in Ayala Alabang," she says.

"I used to study in Zobel, which is in Ayala Alabang, but I'm from Las Piñas and we have a house in Tondo."

KEEPING EXCESS CAMPAIGN FUNDS

Diana also backs her husband's earlier statement that it is not illegal to keep some P50 million in excess campaign funds back in 2016, when Domagoso lost his Senate bid.

“It was the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) who told us that excess campaign funds would be considered part of our income, and that we must pay taxes for it so that's what we did,” Diana says, echoing her husband.

She underscores that the flak they receive for keeping their excess campaign kitty is unfair because critics do not even bother to acknowledge the millions her husband has been donating to various organizations since 2019.

"Si Isko, nitong naging mayor siya napakarami niyang naging endorsements, dinonate niya halos lahat ng kinita niya," Diana says.

(When Isko became mayor in 2019, he got a lot of endorsements and he has been donating almost all of his talent fees.)

"Bakit walang nag-amok? Di ba ganu’n din naman ’yun? Binigay din naman sa amin, ngayon binibigay niya.

(Why was there no noise about that? It's the same thing, right? We received donations, but we have been paying it forward.)

"I'm just saying napaka-one sided lagi."

(I'm just saying it's always one-sided.)

SOCIAL MEDIA RANTS

Diana has also drawn attention on social media for not just defending her husband, but also taking the offensive position.

During the presidential debate organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), the Aksyon Demokratiko president's wife posted on Facebook saying: "Internet nga hindi maayos, bansa pa kaya. Kumbaga sa class reporting, preparedness is the key para 100 ang grade."

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo — the lone candidate who had spotty Internet connection during the debate — trooped to Diana's Facebook to call her our for her alleged slight against one of her husband's rivals for the presidency.

"Bahala kayo kung ano ang gusto ninyong isipin. I am entitled to my own opinion," she tells ABS-CBN News when asked to comment on the incident that has since gone viral.

(It's up to you whatever you want to think. I am entitled to my own opinion.)

"It’s my wall. I have the freedom to post anything that I want as long as wala naman ako pinatatamaang tao. Ang mag-react guilty."

(It’s my wall. I have the freedom to post anything that I want as long as I am not referring to anyone. Whoever reacts is guilty.)

Domagoso's wife said she has instilled the same tough mindset in their children, warning them that the social media landscape may be brutal now that their patriarch is competing for the country's top post.

"Haters will always be haters so they can attack my kids pero (but) I hope I've taught them how to be strong," she says.

"I don't want to give importance to things na para sa akin ay hindi importante sa buhay ko (that are not important in my life).

"Ako, naaawa ako sa asawa ko and eventually also my family is affected with these issues, but the truth will prevail."

(I pity my husband and eventually also my family is affected with these issues, but the truth will prevail.)

FAMILY'S PRIORITY

Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno’s family arrives in Manila Zoo for park’s special preview for construction workers. pic.twitter.com/iKtyW3Emah — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 30, 2021

Diana says their children are not required to help in their dad's campaign.

"It’s up to them. They can freely join if they wish to. Kung hindi naman, wala namang pilitan (If not, we don't force them). They are not obliged," she says.

"I believe na if you want a job to be done properly, kailangan gustuhin mo ’yun. So kung mapipilitan lang sila, they cannot perform well."

(I believe that if you want a job to be done properly, you have to like the job. So if they will be forced to do it, they cannot perform well.)

The Domagoso children's priority — even while their father is running for president — is to finish their studies and look after their health, the family's matriarch said.

" ’Yung makita ko lang sila na nasa maayos na lugar, nasa maayos na kondisyon, eh malaking bagay na ’yun, malaking tulong na ’yun sa akin bilang nanay at bilang tatay para kay Isko," she says.

(If I see them in a good state, in a good condition, that's a big thing for me already as a mother, and for Isko as a father.)

As for her husband, Diana says: "Si Isko marami na siyang pinagdaanan sa buhay so sanay na siya.

(Isko has been so through so many things in life so he is used to it.)

"Battle tested na ’yung tao pero I’m always there to support him kaya there is nothing to worry about."

(He is battle tested but I'm always there to support him so there is nothing to worry about.)