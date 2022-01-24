Even though the official campaign period has yet to begin, the campaign season for the 2022 National Elections is in full swing. Beyond their faces and names, get to know how transparent your candidates are through their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

The SALN is a crucial document detailing not only a government official’s assets and liabilities, but also business and financial interests and relatives in government. It is a testament that the official did not enrich himself in public office and reveal any actual or potential conflicts of interest.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group compiled and analyzed the SALNs of presidential candidates who have previously held posts in government. Read on to know how much your preferred candidate is worth.

Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo declares her bid for the 2022 presidential election at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on October 7, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

5. MARIA LEONOR “LENI” ROBREDO (Independent)

Net worth: P11,904,280 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

Assets: P23,804, 280 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

Liabilities: P11,900,00 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

With a net worth of P11.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, Vice President Leni Robredo is not by any means poor. But among the candidates for President whose SALNs were obtained by ABS-CBN News, Robredo is the poorest.

This however, is the highest her net worth has reached from the P8 million she declared when she entered politics in 2013 as Representative of the 3rd District of Camarines Sur and all throughout her three-year term.

A year after she waged a successful campaign for the vice presidency in 2016, her net worth plummeted to P1.1 million mainly due to the “partial counter-protest fee deposited with PET” or the fee she paid to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal in relation to the electoral protest case that her defeated opponent, then Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., filed against her.

Since then, Robredo’s net worth gradually increased, reaching P3.5 million in 2019. Her net worth grew sharply to P11.9 million the following year, or an increase of P8.3 million, mainly due to an inheritance from her late mother, according to her SALN declaration.

According to her SALN as of December 2020, which ABS-CBN News obtained from her office, Robredo inherited a house and lot located in Concepcion, Naga City, a residential land and three agricultural lands in Pamplona, Camarines Sur, and another agricultural land in Libmanan, Camarines Sur. She also inherited a Honda Civic and a Suzuki Celerio.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over a public hearing on August 24, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/File

4. PANFILO “PING” LACSON (Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma)

· Net worth: P58,330,269 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

· Assets: P58,791,069 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

· Liabilities: P460,800 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

Coming in as the second “poorest” presidential candidate among those whose SALNs were obtained by ABS-CBN is Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, who declared a net worth of more than P58 million in 2020. This is an increase of nearly P20 million from the almost P39 million net worth he declared in 2019.

As of December 2017—the last full SALN that the Senate released—Lacson’s assets included “assorted firearms” worth P1.4 million, along with other assets such as cash on hand/bank worth P17.5 million and motor vehicles worth P3.4 million.

His net worth increased over the years as his declared assets grew in value. From P37.3 million in 2017, his declared assets rose to P42.9 million in 2018, to P50.1 million in 2019 and to P58.7 million.

Consequently, his net worth grew at a consistently increasing rate, seeing a 16.9% increase from 2017 to 2018; a 17% increase from 2018 to 2019; and a 19.14% increase from 2019 to 2020.

Lacson’s SALN also listed his business interests and financial connections to two companies: Megastar Real Estate Corporation located in Quezon City, of which he has been a stockholder since 1999; and San Pedro Calungsod Medical Center Inc. located in Cavite, of which he is both a founder and a stockholder since 2014.

From his 2016 entry SALN up to his 2017 end-of-year SALN, Lacson declared only one real property, a residential lot located in Cavite, which he acquired in 1989 for P160,000. It has a fair market value of P800,000, based on his SALN declaration as of Dec. 31, 2017. ABS-CBN News, however, could not verify whether he acquired additional properties since then as the Office of the Senate Secretary has been releasing only a summary table of the senators’ SALNs since 2018.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

3. FRANCISCO “ISKO” MORENO DOMAGOSO (Aksyon Demokratiko)

NET worth: Unknown, but is said to be P70 million

Not much is known about Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s assets and liabilities. All we know is that he is worth roughly P70 million. That’s based on his pronouncement last Oct. 13 during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay online forum, when he said, “[My net worth is] about 70 million, more or less.”

ABS-CBN News has been trying since September to request for a copy of the Mayor’s SALNs since he was elected to the office in 2019, but was recently redirected to the Office of the Ombudsman, which requires, among others, a notarized authorization from the mayor’s office before they could release Moreno’s SALN. ABS-CBN News is still awaiting said authorization as of writing.

Former senator Bongbong Marcos speaks with media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

2. MARCOS, FERDINAND JR. “BONGBONG” (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)

· Net worth: P211,077,912 (as of Dec. 31, 2015)

· Assets: P231,645,581 (as of Dec. 31, 2015)

· Liabilities: 20,567,669 (as of Dec. 31, 2015)

Coming in at a far second to the richest presidential candidate is former senator Bongbong Marcos. He declared a net worth of P211 million in his 2015 SALN—his last SALN that ABS-CBN News obtained before his senatorial term expired in 2016.

His assets included a vast number of real properties in Laguna, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Taguig City, and Mandaluyong City, all of which amounted to more than P66.6 million as of December 2015. However, a condo unit located in Ayala Avenue, Makati City, which he listed as “investments” under “personal properties,” was valued at P78 million –P11 million more than the value of all his listed real properties combined.

Marcos also declared that he owned 67 paintings, including one by Filipino national artist Jose Joya, which had an appraised value of P3.03 million. Also included in his collection is national hero Jose Rizal’s “Los Dos Pintores, Juan Luna y Felix R. Hidalgo” which he acquired in 1993 as a “gift” with an appraised value of more than P6 million as of December 2015, based on his SALN declaration.

Aside from these, Marcos also declared jewelry worth P15 million and 10 vehicles valued at P17.6 million. He also declared he had P23.6 million in "shares of stocks/securities” and listed business interests with holding companies NIV Holdings Inc. and SASIVI Holdings Inc. in Pasig City, management company Augustus Management Inc. in Ilocos Norte, and a “professional partnership” with MOST Law Firm located in Pasig City.

Senator Manny Pacquiao arrives at Sofitel Hotel for the filing of his certificate of candidacy for president, on October 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

1. PACQUIAO, MANNY “PACMAN” (Abag Promdi)

· Net worth: P3,187,092,601 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

· Assets: P3,537,166,877 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

· Liabilities: P350,074,276 (as of Dec. 31, 2020)

With a net worth of P3.2 billion, Senator Manny Pacquiao is by far the richest presidential candidate and the only billionaire among them. He is also the second richest incumbent senator, next only to Sen. Cynthia Villar.

The world knows Pacquiao’s rags-to-riches story. He rose from humble beginnings to become the only boxer to win world titles in eight different weight divisions. Pacquiao used to earn as much as USD12 million (roughly P600 million) up to an estimated USD120 million (roughly P6 billion) per boxing match at the peak of his career.

And in the last match of his career against Yordenis Ugas, he still reportedly took home a guaranteed purse of USD5 million and an estimated USD20 to USD25 million (roughly P1 billion to P1.25 billion) additional earnings from pay-per-view even though he lost.

Pacquiao lists among his properties in his 2017 SALN--the last full SALN that the Office of the Senate Secretary released--a house in Los Angeles, California worth P115 million, a “lot with improvement” in General Santos City worth P120.5 million, and a “lot with improvement” in Makati worth P388 million.

In 2018, Pacquiao’s net worth was P3 billion. It increased to P3.17 billion in 2019. His net worth grew by an annual average of nearly 1% from 2016 to 2020.

