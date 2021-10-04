MANILA - Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said he has banned his wife and children from engaging in politics, especially now when he is set to vie for the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno prepares a short speech while having breakfast with his wife Dynee Domagoso. The couple will attend the flag ceremony at the Manila City hall before heading to Pasay to file the Aksyon Standard bearer’s COC for president. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/WKdv8McMBN — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 4, 2021

Domagoso gave the statement when asked why his family are rarely seen with him during politics-related events.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said his sons are disallowed from running for public office even if they have political “inclinations.”

“My sons are of age. Technically puwede siya sa gobyerno mahalal o sa partikular na posisyon and I told him no kasi nga marami rin namang ibang magaling,” the mayor said.

(Technically he can be elected or appointed to a particular position but I told him no because there are more competent people.)

“Hanggat nasa gobyerno ako, hindi sila puwede maging bahagi ng gobyerno para yung iba naman mabigyan ng pagkakataon na maging bahagi ng gobyerno,” he said.

(While I am in government, they cannot be part of government so that others will have a chance to join the government.)

Domagoso and his wife Dynee have 4 sons and a daughter.

Mrs. Domagoso has declined several requests for interview from the media, but attended the mayor’s presidential bid launch in Tondo in September.

She is also expected to accompany her husband when he files his certificate of candidacy for president.

“After election hindi mo na ulit makikita yun (you won’t see her again) because my family never participated in anything that is government [related] for the past 23 years,” the mayor said of his wife.