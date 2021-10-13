Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso shows a barista’s note in his cup of coffee during a press conference at the Manila City Hall on July 29, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said

his net worth amounts to "P70 million, more or less," adding that he has never been charged of corruption.

Domagoso, who is running for president in 2022, bared his net worth when asked in online forum Kapihan sa Manila Bay about his willingness to divulge his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to the public.

"Of course. It's public. It's there already," the mayor said.

"[My net worth is] about 70 million, more or less," he said.

"As far as I am concerned, as of today, since 1998, 23 years of my life in government service, I was never charged of any corruption," he said.

ABS-CBN News requested for a copy of the Mayor's SALN earlier this month, but his office has yet to provide the document.

Domagoso has yet to respond to questions about the nature of his assets and businesses.

The Manila Mayor was born and raised in Tondo, an impoverished area in the Philippine capital. He was scouted to join the entertainment industry in the '80s, and entered politics in 1998.

Domagoso is married to Diana Ditan, a businesswoman.

In 2014, Domagoso, then Manila vice mayor, was among those charged with plunder for allegedly pocketing P77 million in real property taxes in the capital city.

Domagoso called the case politically motivated.

RELATED VIDEO: