MANILA - Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Friday denied that he was a gambler.

He admitted that he had played in casinos and in the streets, but he said he was not into gambling and he did not enter gambling establishments while he was in office.

"Am I a gambler? No. Did I go to a casino when I was a mayor? No, because there is a policy made by President Duterte: bawal lahat ang mga taong-gobyerno sa casino (all government people are prohibited in casinos)," he said.

However, he recalled that in 2001, he went to a casino to accompany some Japanese people. He said he only played in the machines while waiting for his companions.

"Then anong benepisyo ko? If you remember it, 7 daycare centers ang napatayo ko hindi gastos ng pera ng gobyerno, gastos nila. It serves the people of Tondo. Sabi ko, as an opposition, you have to have a kind of ability," he said.

(Then what benefit did I get? If you remember it, I was able to build 7 daycare centers without using government money, they funded it. It serves the people of Tondo. As I've said, as part of the opposition, you have to have a kind of ability.)

"You may keep on hunting me every election...I’m no angel, but I guarantee you, I’m no demon," he added.

In the interview, Domagoso also answered some of the issues that may be brought up against him, as he said he is preparing for "turbulent months" following the launch of his presidential bid.

He said he is also expecting that corruption allegations will also be thrown at him in the run up to the May elections, but he maintained that in his 23 years of public service, nothing was proven against him.

"Bakit naman magkakaroon ng revelation after, what, 23 years of public service without corruption charges against me or filed against me or proven against me? All of a sudden I became a mayor and I tried my best and excelled from the work, then tumatakbo ako biglang presidente, biglang may kaso ako? It’s been 2 years, wala naman kayong nakita, no charges were filed...The moment nagsabi akong kandidato ako presidente, kalaban ko na lahat ng interes nila at interes ng pamilya nila," he said.

(Why would there be a revelation after 23 years of public service without corruption charges against me or filed against me or proven against me? All of a sudden I became a mayor and I tried my best and excelled from the work, then I ran for president, and suddenly a case will be filed against me? It's been 2 years and you did not see anything, no charges were filed. The moment I said I will run for president, I became a barrier to their interest and their family's interest.)

"Hindi ako perpektong tao, pero hindi ako nagnakaw sa gobyerno. Nakapamuhay ako nang maayos," he said.

(I am not a perfect person, but I did not steal from government. I was able to live well.)

On comments that he is too young to aim for the presidency, Domagoso noted that another aspirant and one other person whose name is floated are both younger than him.

Although he did not drop their names, Domagoso responded to queries on the age of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who accepted the nomination of his party, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who had been topping preference surveys but has said she will not run for the presidency.

"Twenty-three years na ako in government service. Half of my life was dedicated to public service and I took the ladder, masikip na mundong paakyat ng public service…I fumbled, I failed...I don’t know if 23 years sapat na ba dun sa nagtanong," he said.

(I've been in government service for 23 years. Half of my life was dedicated to public service and I took the ladder, the small world going up in public service. I fumbled, I failed. I don't know if 23 years is enough for those who are asking.)