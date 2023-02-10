Workers from nearby offices pose for pictures in front of a Philippine flag themed flower installation at the Eastwood Central Plaza in Quezon City on June 11, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/Flag

MANILA — The Filipino pride lives on.

About 9 in 10 Filipinos are proud to be citizens of the Philippines, a survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found.

Out of 1,500 adults polled from June 26 to 29 last year, around 91 percent said they were "very proud", while 8 percent said they were "quite proud" to be a Filipino, the SWS said.

"Pride in being a Filipino remains high," the pollster said in its 2023 survey review published on Tuesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

'VERY PERSONAL'

SWS director for communications and IT Leo Laroza said the enduring Pinoy pride could be attributed to Filipinos' achievements in sports and the arts.

"Looking at survey history, we can say that it's very personal despite the nationwide events that affect the whole country, for example, like a crisis," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Since it started asking about Filipinos' pride in their nationality in 1993, SWS data showed a general upward trend for the topic, added.

Laroza said Pinoy pride is "very resilient" regardless of the social and economic conditions Filipinos face every day, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bagama't 'yung quality of life indicators namin ay sumadsad, pumangit, bumababa, ang tanong na ito ay di nagbago. NananatIling mataas ang pakiramdam ng pagiging proud sa pagiging Pilipino," he said.

"Halos kaakibat nito ang pagiging optimistic natin sa personal na pamumuhay," he added.

(Although our quality of life indicators have decreased, this question has not changed, the feeling of being proud of being Filipino remains high. It almost goes hand in hand with our optimism in our personal life.)

SATISFIED WITH GOV'T?

But Filipino pride "does not directly translate" to how respondents rate the government, said Laroza.

"Ang mas reactive na measures dito ay experiences of deprivation or 'yung paghihirap 'yun po sa tingin ko dapat mas tinitingnan ng mga nasa pamahalaan," he said.

"Sana ay gamitin ito in a positive way by those in power to make policies."

(The more reactive measures here are experiences of deprivation or suffering. That's what I think those in government should focus on. I hope those in power use this in a positive way to make policies.)