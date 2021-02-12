SWS: 50% of Filipinos ‘very happy’ with love life

People take selfies with a heart installation backdrop just outside the Quiapo Church on February 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

SWS: Less than half of Filipinos to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Some 39 percent or less than a half of Filipinos said they wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, with half of the respondents saying that they are happy with their love life, a pollster said Friday.

According to the survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) from November 21 to 25 last year, 31 percent of the respondents said they were undecided in marking the special day, while 27 percent said they would not celebrate it.

The poll, conducted face-to-face, also found out that 31 percent of the people interviewed said their love life could be happier, with the remaining 18 percent pointing out the absence of a romantic relationship.

“The latest percentage of those with a very happy love life is the lowest since the 49 percent in 2014… On the other hand, the latest percentage of those with no love life is a new all-time high that surpassed the previous record of 14 percent in 2016, 2017, and 2019,” the SWS noted.

“Fifty percent among those with a very happy love life would celebrate Valentine’s Day compared to… 13 percent among those with no love life who would also celebrate Valentine’s Day,” the pollster added.

Of the people meanwhile who want to mark the special day, almost half or 45 percent said they would go to church or attend religious services.

Twenty-seven percent said they would give a present to their partner or spouse, 25 percent would celebrate it by making special food for their loved ones, while 11 percent want to greet their partner online or SMS.

SWS said the survey pointed out that there is "no significant connection” with people who wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and happiness with their love life to their fear of COVID-19.

35 TO 44 YEAR OLDS HAPPIEST WITH LOVE LIFE

The survey also revealed that more than half or 58 percent of the respondents who were aged 34 to 44 have a “very happy” romantic relationship. Fifty-four percent of ages 25 to 34 also said they were happiest with their love life, followed by 45- to 54-year-olds with 51 percent, and 55 years old and above with 49 percent.

“The survey found 50 percent among both men and women saying they are very happy with their love life… Married men and married women also have a happier love life than their single and with-live-in-partner counterparts,” said the SWS.

The November survey interviewed 1,500 adults.

Sampling error margins were ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.