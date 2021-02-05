'Love at 30,000 feet': Couple gets married on flight to Boracay

Handout

MANILA -- A couple recently took their love for each other to greater heights -- literally and figuratively -- as they tied the knot at 30,000 feet.

Kristoffer Rustia and Micah Cura got married in front of their fellow passengers at AirAsia's flight Z2 225 to Boracay.

The event marked AirAsia's first wedding on board a commercial aircraft in the Philippines. According to the budget airline, Rustia and Cura met in 2018 during their initial cabin crew training in Malaysia.

"[The year] 2020 was filled with uncertainties and challenges for everyone in the airline industry but we are always reminded of our love for each other, and a promise of a brighter future for our daughter," Rustia said in a statement released by AirAsia.

"As crazy as it may seem, I envisioned Micah walking down the aisle in one of our flights wearing her lovely gown, not her cabin crew uniform. It seemed like it would be impossible, knowing that we work as flight attendants, but AirAsia made it happen," he added.

Cura, for her part, said: "Topy and I are grateful beyond words. It's one thing to get married, it's another to fulfill that dream in a place where we started our journey together -- inside the aircraft. Our prayer is that we are able to inspire people to just hang on, and never lose hope because there are still many things to be thankful for, despite the many challenges brought by the pandemic."

AirAsia assured that it health and safety protocols were strictly implemented during the in-flight wedding.

Spokesperson Steve Dailisan hopes that the couple's story "inspires people to never give up on spreading love."

After tying the knot on board, Rustia and Cura enjoyed an early dinner reception with their families at The Lind Boracay, with the couple set to celebrate their honeymoon at the resort.

