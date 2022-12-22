MULTIMEDIA

Alex Eala, Hidilyn Diaz lead another banner year in Philippine sports

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

2022 appeared to be a continuation of the previous year, regarded as the best ever year in sports.

Familiar names — notably Alex Eala, Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena and Carlos Yulo — made the country relevant in international competition, as individual athletes shone.

Here are the biggest sports stories in the past 12 months.