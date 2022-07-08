WGSN report reveals Filipinos likely to spend more on themselves to promote well-being. Handout

MANILA – The current health crisis appeared to have triggered a number of Filipinos to spend more on themselves amid the pandemic blues.

A study made by global trend forecasting company WGSN showed that the Philippines’ internet economy became the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022.

According to WGSN, large e-commerce platforms and the emergence of food delivery apps were the biggest contributors to the country’s growing online market.

This could be tied up with the popular catch phrase “Deserve ko ‘to!” (I deserve this), which has been widely used by Filipinos to justify online splurges.

Having experienced one of the longest lockdowns in the world, WGSN reported that more Filipinos have become “joy seekers” or consumers who turn to products and experiences that offer a sense of reassurance.

Ron Magno, a banker by profession and a foodie by passion, shared that his food consumption habits changed during the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, I enjoyed exploring food chains and restaurants with my family, friends, and officemates. However, I had to forgo that hobby with the community quarantines,” Magno said.

“I then developed a habit of buying food online from online shops on Instagram, the closest experience that I could get to my pre-pandemic dining habits.”

Inspired by the small online food businesses, Magno also tried to learn baking to combat boredom during the lockdowns.

“Cabin fever hit me hard. I ended up buying equipment and tools online to get me started on baking. I’d say it brought me short-term satisfaction until I realized that baking wasn’t for me. With eased up restrictions, I now find myself dining out again, although ordering food online has also become a norm for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, for market analyst and art enthusiast Mary Joyce Fernandez, it was painting indoors that helped her manage the pandemic stress.

“When I had challenges in adopting the work-from-home setup, I knew I had to start painting at home. I immediately purchased paint kits, started scratch painting, and even tried building miniature houses. Rewarding myself with these activities after a long day keeps me more optimistic these days,” Fernandez revealed.

WIth the reopening of the Philippine economy this year, WGSN said Filipino consumers will continue to seek happiness through online shopping, whether to fulfill a recreational need at home or satisfy a missed sense of excitement outdoors.