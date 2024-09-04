UAAP to implement stricter rules on player transfers starting Season 87 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP to implement stricter rules on player transfers starting Season 87
UAAP to implement stricter rules on player transfers starting Season 87
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 03:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP Eligibility
|
Mason Amos
|
Kean Baclaan
|
Luis Pablo
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
Rebo Saguisag
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.