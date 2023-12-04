Ateneo’s Mason Amos. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA —Mason Amos was expected to be one of the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ weapons as they entered the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Coming off an impressive stint with Gilas Pilipinas, there were signs that Amos would be playing a huge part in Ateneo’s title defense this year.

The Katipunan-based squad eventually fell short of reclaiming the crown, but the sweet-shooting Filipino-Aussie was still appreciative of Ateneo's fourth-place finish.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity coming in our way this year, but to be honest, I’m really proud of what we’ve done,” he said following their Final Four game against UP.

“We fell short, but every year, someone has to lose. We had a good chance. The fact that we made the Final Four, I’m good. I’m proud of what we did” he added.

Amos, on his part, did what was asked of him, tallying 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, and placing second in three-point shooting percentage (41.5%) in 16 games. He was also able to display his potential in a bunch of huge performances.

He described his numbers and his overall rookie year as ‘decent’, and the 6-foot-7 wingman bared that he will bank on this as they hope to do better come Season 87.

"I guess for me personally, my performance this year, I’d say pretty decent,” he said.

“Overall, I’ve done a pretty decent job this year. I know I got a lot to improve on, but the experience, that is what I really gained this year in my first season.”

“All I can say is that we’re just gonna continue building as a team, but overall, we had a really good year.”



RELATED VIDEO