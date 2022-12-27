UAAP: Zav Lucero bids UP Maroons emotional goodbye

University of the Philippines' forward Zav Lucero has formally bade the Fighting Maroons farewell.

Lucero, who was instrumental in UP's historic championship run and the school's return to the finals, took to his social media account to say thanks to the UP community.

"Thank you, UP! Words cannot express the gratitude I feel towards the UP community, all of my supporters outside of UP, and the Philippines as a whole for this past year," said the 6-foot-6 cager in a post on his Instagram account.

"These two seasons have been unlike anything I thought I’d ever experience in my career. It has been a great honor in my life to be able to put on the jersey and something I will be proud of forever."

Lucero gave UP a major boost in Game 1 with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. But he made an awkward fall in Game 2 resulting to a torn ACL, which marked the end of his UAAP career.

