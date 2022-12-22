Zavier Lucero. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Departing University of the Philippines (UP) forward Zavier Lucero said he wanted to pull off a “CJ Cansino” moment and make a difference in Game 3 of the recently-concluded UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals.

The UP Fighting Maroons played the do-or-die match of their finals series against Ateneo de Manila University without Lucero, whosuffered a left ACL tear from the previous game.

“My game is a steady source of discipline and good play for the team. I could see myself up on the court, like I could spend inserting myself in certain situations where I felt like, if I was there, (we) could execute better,” Lucero said in a one-on-one interview with ABS-CBN Sports content lead Migs Bustos.

“It’s tough for me to watch that game and see that I couldn’t make a difference.”

It can be remembered that Cansino surprised everyone by playing Game 3 of the Season 84 finals in spite of a nagging right leg injury, a gamble that paid off as the Fighting Maroons won its first trophy after 36 years.

However, Lucero did not have the luxury of the recovery period Cansino did last season, as there only was a quick four-day turnaround in between Games 2 and 3.

The Blue Eagles went on to have a dominating start in the decider, leading by as much as 30-12 in the first quarter before ultimately holding off UP’s spirited rally towards the end of the match.

Although Lucero clarified that he had trust in his teammates to pull off the unthinkable, he felt physically being part of the action definitely could have taken UP to a different level.

“My offense and my defense could have been a difference-maker that day. We struggled in the first half with our defense. I could have helped that, then we struggled when we were making stops,” he said.

“On the other hand, my decision-making and discipline could have definitely been a difference-maker for us.”

UP pulled within six points, 50-56, late in the third quarter, knocking on Ateneo’s door throughout the payoff period. However, the Fighting Maroons seemed to rush things in the fourth quarter where they shot 3-of-15 from three-point area.

“I had trust in my guys that they could get it done but I think a lot of the reason we couldn’t get it done was because of the hole we dug ourselves in in the first quarter,” added the former California State University Maritime Academy star.

“That was a game of runs but when you’re down that much, those runs could only get you within a striking distance (even) you make another run after that. Ateneo was a good team and they played some solid basketball. Every time we got close, they kept us at bay.”

The 23-year-old Lucero averaged 11.24 points, 6.29 rebounds, 2.12 assists, and 1.35 steals in 17 games this season.

While he is closing the UP chapter of his basketball journey with a bittersweet ending, he still has a lot to thank for, including how much his time with the Fighting Maroons changed him both as a player and as a person.

“At the end of it, I wish it could have been years instead of just seasons in a year. I don’t think I can probably put into words the experience that I’ve had with UP and in the Philippines really, because of the outpour of love and support that I’ve received,” noted Lucero.

“Coming to every game with the mindset of controlling what I can control in every aspect, going out there and doing what I can with the time I get and being able to thrive in whatever role I needed to fill, I think that’s both helped me as a player and as a person.”

