Zavier Lucero had to be carried to the UP bench after hurting his knee in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The extent of Zavier Lucero's knee injury has yet to be determined, the University of the Philippines coaching staff said after the Fighting Maroons' 65-55 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 finals on Wednesday.

Lucero went down with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter, when the Filipino-American forward appeared to injure his left knee going for a drive against Ateneo's Chris Koon.

He was carried to the UP bench and did not return to the game. Lucero finished with six points, far from his 14-point output in Game 1.

According to UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon, Lucero will undergo a checkup as soon as possible to find out the extent of his injury.

“Right now wala pa kasi we're scheduling yung assessment sa kanya. Yung medical team kasi namin, ipapa-check na. So, even us, at this point, we're waiting,” Luanzon said.

“But we're still hoping for the best, obviously, kasi, only the professionals know. I think what's crucial is ma-assess ASAP. So we're just waiting.”

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde also hopes Lucero’s injury will not be worse as they eye to give an update on Thursday.

“Right now, i-schedule natin siya for MRI just to find out kung ano talagang nangyari. Hopefully, hindi naman sana ganu'n ka-grabe. We’ll know siguro by tomorrow (Thursday),” Monteverde said.

The Fighting Maroons trailed most of the game but gained momentum in the payoff period until Henry Galinato missed an open dunk that halted their run.

UP will attempt to defend its title in Game 3 against the Blue Eagles on Monday, December 19, at Araneta Coliseum.