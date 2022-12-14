The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) during first-half action in game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) For the second straight season, the UAAP men's basketball tournament is headed to a deciding game.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles forced a winner-takes-all affair for the UAAP Season 85 championship after securing a 65-55 triumph over the University of the Philippines in Game 2 of their best-of-3 Finals series, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

A capacity crowd of 20,616 fans watched as the Blue Eagles built a 15-point advantage in the fourth quarter, before withstanding a surge by the defending champions midway through the period.

Ange Kouame was sensational, putting up 19 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in 28 minutes as he extended his collegiate career for one last game. Kai Ballungay, held scoreless in Game 1, made seven of 10 shots for 15 points this time around.

The loss may prove costly in more ways than one for the Fighting Maroons, as they lost Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero to a left knee injury with 8:31 left in the contest.

"We lived to fight another day," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said after the game. "Nobody's gonna brag about these shooting statistics, but both teams, we drained ourselves defensively."

"I'm proud of our team for winning today," he stressed.

The Blue Eagles established a double-digit lead for the first time with 9:21 to play in the third quarter, when Kouame knocked down a three-pointer for a 44-33 advantage. They pushed the lead to 15 points, 59-44, off a Ballungay triple with 9:48 to play.

UP suffered a blow when Lucero went down with 8:31 left; the Fil-Am forward appeared to injure his left knee after going for a drive against the defense of Ateneo's Chris Koon. He had to be carried to the UP bench and did not return to the game.

Lucero had six points, 11 rebounds, and two assists before his exit. The Maroons showed no quit even with him off the floor: Carl Tamayo, in particular, took charge in the next few possessions to bring the defending champions close.

He nailed a jumper midway through the period for a 63-51 count, and Terrence Fortea knocked down a triple that made it a nine-point game with still 4:46 to play, 63-54.

The tide seemed to be shifting in UP's favor as they forced Ballungay into a missed three-pointer in Ateneo's next possession, but Henry Galinato blew a wide-open dunk that could have further cut into the lead in UP's subsequent trip. Harold Alarcon missed a triple with 3:45 left, and a Kouame layup in the ensuing Ateneo possession restored a double-digit advantage, 65-54, for the Blue Eagles.

Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net in the fourth quarter, with Ateneo managing just eight points, but the Blue Eagles had built a big enough lead to weather the storm.

"That's the kind of game that we all sort of expect in the Finals," said Baldwin. "We hope and pray that everybody can bring their best in Game 3."

Tamayo had 15 points and three rebounds for UP, while JD Cagulangan had 11 points. Malick Diouf, who was formally named Most Valuable Player of the season before the game, was in foul trouble and scored just two points, though he did grab 11 rebounds.

Game 3 is on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Last season's Finals between Ateneo and UP also went the distance, with the Fighting Maroons coming away with the Season 84 crown thanks to Cagulangan's championship-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Scores:

ATENEO 65 -- Kouame 19, Ballungay 15, Padrigao 11, Daves 6, Chiu 6, Ildefonso 3, Gomez 2, Lazaro 2, Koon 1, Quitevis 0, Andrade 0.

UP 55 -- Tamayo 15, Cagulangan 11, Fortea 9, Lucero 6, Alarcon 5, Abadiano 4, Diouf 2, Galinato 2, Spencer 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 41-33, 57-44, 65-55.

