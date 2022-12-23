Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. PBA Images

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian is looking forward to meeting Barangay Ginebra in a gripping best-of-7 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

The Kings dealt the Dragons' the latter's first defeat in the Commissioner's Cup and Goorjian is hoping his wards have improved leaps and bounds since then.

“They dominated us the first time they played us. So, I’m hoping that we’ve got better,” said the American-Aussie coach after they closed out San Miguel Beer in 4 games for a ticket to the finals.

Goorjian, the most successful PBA coach to come out of Australia, said it will be his first time figuring in a best-of-7 title series.

“I’ve been in the game a long time, I’m never in the NBA, but I’ve never been involved in a seven-game series,” said the veteran coach.

“Five is in Australia; in Europe, it’s best-of-three. Every now and then I’ve been involved in a best-of-five, but never in a best-of-seven. So, [it's a] great opportunity. [I'm] just really proud to be in there, and we have a battle on our hands.”

