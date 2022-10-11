PBA: Cone proud to have coached vs Goorjian

Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone felt honored to have coached his team against Brian Goorjian and the Bay Area Dragons.

Cone initially won the coaching battle against Goorjian as the Gin Kings slayed the Dragons, 111-93, last Sunday.

“I guess, for the night, I get the bragging rights. It was such an honor to coach against him and the team,” said Cone following their huge win against Bay Area.

“I have so many reasons to get motivated. They have been beating everybody up.”

The Dragons have been beating one team after another since joining the PBA Commissioner's Cup as a guest team. One huge factor was the coaching brains of Goorjian, an Olympic bronze medal-winning mentor.

But the Kings found a way to clip their wings, and for the first time since playing in the Philippine shores, Bay Area tasted defeat.

“They won four games already here, and they had a couple of tough games — they won seven preseason games, and they beat the Koreans that were here,” said Cone.

An added motivation was the feeling that someone has to stop the Bay Area's dominating run.

“Like Justin said... we’re not only representing Ginebra, we’re representing the whole league. And in many ways, we’re representing the country,” said Cone.

“Personally, it’s such an honor to coach against Brian Goorjian. My gosh, I’ve been hearing his name for years,” he said.

