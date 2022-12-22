PBA: Despite loss, San Miguel earns Bay Area coach's respect

Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson did not have it easy against San Miguel. PBA Images

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian tipped his hat off for former defending champion San Miguel Beer that they beat in their best-of-5 semis series.

Despite the Dragons', 3-1, win over the Beermen, Goorjian maintained that all of their games with the San Miguel squad were hard fought.

"Nothing but respect for ownership, coaching staff, players for the adjustments coach made during that series on Andrew, on the posts up, the double team, switching on the on-balls. That's what finals basketball is about, and he (Leo Austria) was a hell of a pro," said Goorjian after they eliminated the Beermen in Game 4, 94-92.

Except for Game 2 which Bay Area won handily, 114-95, the three other games were decided by an average margin of 2.5 points.

That's how tight the series was fought.

"Three games by two points, I don't think I've ever been in a series, and I have been in the game for a long time that was like that," said Goorjian.

"I mean three of the four games are last second. Incredible."

Even Andrew Nicholson, who had to score 42 points against San Miguel, said it was tough getting past the Beermen.

"San Miguel is a good team. They're really a good team, and we have to come with our A-game (to win)," said the Bay Area import.

With the victory, Bay Area will have to take on Barangay Ginebra, another SMC team, in the finals.