Eldrew Yulo dominates in Batang Pinoy, bags 7 golds

Karl Eldrew Yulo in action in the Batang Pinoy. Handout/PSC.

MANILA -- Karl Eldrew Yulo continues to make a name for himself in the national gymnastics scene.

The younger brother of Olympian Carlos Yulo showcased his quality in a dominant performance in the Batang Pinoy, completing a seven-gold sweep of the individual events in men's artistic gymnastics on Wednesday.

Playing for the city of Manila, Yulo was unbeatable in the boys' FIG Juniors 14-17 category, topping all the individual events-- vault, still rings, floor exercise, high bar, parallel bar, pommel horse, and the individual all-around—at the GAP Gym in Intramuros, Manila.

He can claim an eighth gold pending the official results of the team event. Yulo may also join the seniors event in the Philippine National Games, starting on Thursday.

Also shining on Wednesday was San Juan City’s Maria Celina Angela Gonzales who captured five four golds and a silver medal in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) High Performance 1.

Gonzales topped the Uneven Bars (6.500), Balance Beam (8.150), Floor Exercise (8.750) at Individual All-Around (34.700 while placing second for silver in the vault exercise, behind top finisher Tchelzy Mei Maayo City (9.350) of Taguig City.

Meanwhile, Tagum City's team, comprising Hollie Bautista, Aluna Margauz Labrador, and Alessa Reese Solis, clinched victory in the team event with a total of 44.150 points.

In swimming, Pasig City’s Arvin Naeem Taguinota II continued his winning streak with his fourth gold medal in this multi-event competition for 17-year-olds. Taguinota was part of the victorious Pasig relay team in the Boys’ 12-Under 200M Medley Relay to add up to his earlier triumphs in the Boys 8-12 200m IM, Boys 12 & Under 50m and 100m Backstroke.

At the Tagaytay City BMX Park, Guimaras City celebrated two gold medals, courtesy of Gremarc Gyan Dela Gente in the Boys’ 14-15 category and Ben Rian Babica in the Boys 16-17 category.

Sisters Leila Anika and Jeanne Soleil Cervantes secured gold medals for Paranaque City in BMX Girls 13& Under and Girls 14-15 categories, respectively. Emmanuel Redilla of the City of Imus emerged victorious in the Boys 13 Under category.

