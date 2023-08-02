Palaro 2023: Eldrew Yulo stamps class in gymnastics

Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo competes in 2023 Palarong Pambansa gymnastics. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo, the younger brother of top Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, has continued etching his name in the annals of Palarong Pambansa history.

On Wednesday, Yulo captured his fourth straight Palarong Pambansa gold medal in the individual all-around event of the men’s artistic gymnastics at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The 15-year-old gymnastics protégé lorded over the competition, once again, accumulating a total of 46.2500 points in four apparatuses.

He topped all the four individual events to also qualify in the finals of floor exercise (14.500), pommel horse (9.400), vault (12.250), and high bar (9.100) on August 4 – giving him a chance to sweep all the secondary boys gold medals at stake in the national contest.

WATCH: Carlos Yulo’s younger brother, Eldrew Yulo, wows crowd at Rizal Memorial Coliseum during his floor exercise routine in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. #Palaro2023 pic.twitter.com/UGiU8uKpc6 — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) August 2, 2023

Yulo beat his fellow NCR representative Cjay King, who had a total of 41.700 points for the silver medal, while Hillarion Palles completed the Big City’s sweep of the all-around event with 39.850 points for bronze.

This also meant that the NCR captured the gold for the team event, giving Yulo his second top podium finish in the 2023 edition of Palaro.

According to the athlete, his current gold differed from her past three all-around top finishes since he was able to flaunt, this time, his high-level skills in the competition.

Here's Eldrew Yulo's performance in Vault during the all-around event in #Palaro2023. pic.twitter.com/07AfPFN0Ao — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) August 2, 2023

In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Palarong Pambansa, Yulo was still under Cluster 2 which only required limited skills in the contest proper.

“Special po ito kasi nagagawa ko na po yung mga malalakas na skills ko po sa floor and vault. That's what makes this special kasi noon nagtitiis pa po ako na mag-high school po ako para magawa ko po lahat nung new skills,” he told reporters.

“Kasi nung time po na cluster 2 ako, mataas na po talaga yung level ko. Limited lang po kasi yung skills na pwede mong gawin pag cluster 2.”

Yulo is eager to win all his remaining four events in the competition as a fitting farewell to his Palaro journey.

So far, the gymnast has amassed a whopping 16 Palaro gold medals across the last four tournaments of DepEd aside from two bronzes – and he can reach a total of 20 gold medals should he ranked first in all the finals of the four apparatuses.

“Medyo malungkot po kasi ang dami ko na ring natutunan about sa mga Palaro. Marami rin po ako naging kaibigan. Marami po ako nakakulitan. Syempre mamimiss ko po iyon bilang isang atleta,” Yulo admitted after confirming that this will be his last Palaro.



