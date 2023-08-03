Palaro 2023: Eldrew Yulo eyes to establish own name in gymnastics

Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo competes in the 2023 Palaro Pambansa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Young gymnast Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo was showered with praise by netizens and Filipino sports fans who saw him at this year's Palarong Pambansa.

Many netizens drew comparisons to his Olympian brother Carlos Yulo, who is currently raising the Philippine flag in the world's biggest gymnastics competitions.

The Palaro gold medalist also has plans for a gymnastics career – even if he cannot have the same opportunity like his older brother to train overseas.

After clinching his fourth gold in the individual all-around category, Yulo told reporters that while is hoping to get a chance to train abroad, he is not afraid to stay in the Philippines and become the first Filipino gymnast to compete in the Olympics or World Championships by training here.

“Pinapanalangin ko po kay Lord na sana. Pero kung ano po 'yung ibigay na plano, 'yun na po 'yun. Hindi na po ako lalabas ng country, okay lang po sa 'kin,” the 15-year-old NCR athlete said.

“Basta ang plano ko po sa sarili ko makamit 'yung biggest achievements like makapag-medal man lang sa Olympics at maging first Filipino na nag-training lang dito sa Pinas na nakapag-World or Olympics.”

In fact, he is already preparing for overseas competitions, admitting that the current Palaro in Marikina will be his last.

According to him, his coach has advised him to compete in junior international contests, including the World Junior Championships and Asian Championships.

Yulo revealed that he has mixed emotions on his last Palaro, sharing that he already built friendships and memories in the national tournament.

He has qualified in the last four Palaro editions, accumulating a whopping 16 gold and two bronzes already. He still has four more events left this week.

“Medyo malungkot po kasi ang dami ko na ring natutunan about sa mga Palaro. Marami rin po ako naging kaibigan. Marami po ako nakakulitan. Syempre mamimiss ko po iyon bilang isang atleta,” Yulo said.

“This is for my own good din naman po kasi po sa mga Palaro, puzzle mats and foam lang. Baka masira pa po lalo yung mga paa ko. First time ko lang po makapaglaro ng spring floor sa Palaro.”

The Asian Championships silver medalist appeared to have been used to the pressure from fans, given the achievements his family set in the sport.

“May pressure pa rin po kasi marami nag-e-expect na kailangan maka-gold. Kailangan walang tumba. Kailangan huwag magkakamali. Siyempre 'di po nila maiiwasan na mag-expect nang mataas sa 'kin,” he continued.

“Hindi ko na lang po sila pinapansin. Kung ano na lang po 'yung makakaya ko, 'yun na lang po yung result.”

Yulo is the top favorite to win the floor exercise, pommel horse, high bar, and vault.