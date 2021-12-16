PBA: Marcial gratified by solid turnout of fans

Fans attended PBA games for the first time since March 8, 2020. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial didn't expect a big crowd at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, in what was the league's first day back at the Big Dome since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The PBA last played at the historic Quezon City venue on March 8, 2020, when it opened its 45th season with a game between San Miguel and Magnolia. Plenty of fans were in attendance that night, as the league also honored the standout performers of the previous season, including SMB center June Mar Fajardo who received his record-extending sixth Most Valuable Player trophy.

Just three days later, the Philippine Cup was suspended because of the pandemic, and when the PBA returned, it was in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

The next conference, the 2021 Philippine Cup, was played in a similar setting, with no fans allowed to watch in person.

But the government finally gave the PBA the go-signal to bring fans back for the PBA Governors' Cup, although strict restrictions remain in place. Araneta will only accommodate a maximum of 4,000 persons, including the PBA teams and league personnel.

"Niloloko ko nga 'yung staff, 'O magpahanda na lang kayo ng pitong hotdog.' Baka 'yun lang 'yung dumating kasi Wednesday, at takot pa 'yung mga tao," Marcial joked on Wednesday night.

Seven hotdogs would not have been enough. Araneta Coliseum reported a gate attendance of 1,480 fans on Wednesday, who watched Magnolia rout TerraFirma in the first game before NLEX escaped with a slim win against TNT in the nightcap.

"Makikita mo, puno 'yung likod ng ring eh, at 'yung sa baba ng ring," Marcial pointed out. "So nakakatuwa -- kung gaano sila kasabik, ganoon din tayo kasabik sa fans."

"Hindi ko akalain na ganito kadami kaagad," admitted the commissioner, who noted that many are still apprehensive of going to games given the emerging threat of the omicron variant.

Marcial also acknowledged the cost of going to games: "Siyempre, magbabayad ka, pupunta ka pa dito, kakain. Gagastos ka. So hindi ko inasahan. Kaya binaba natin 'yung presyo, kasi alam ko mahihirapan, pamasahe, pagkain, lahat."

Thus, to see nearly 1,500 fans inside the Big Dome was a promising sign for Marcial. There were some worries -- fans in the upper sections had clustered close together at some point while cheering and yelling, and had to be reminded of the social distancing guidelines.

But these were small concerns that were immediately remedied, he also said.

"So 'yun lang ang problema ko, pero talagang masaya," Marcial said.

The PBA teams were similarly delighted to see their supporters return, and hear cheers from people other than their own teammates and staff. NLEX rookie Calvin Oftana noted that Wednesday's game against TNT was the first time he had played in front of fans since his final game for San Beda University -- and that was in November 2019.

"It's good to be back, na at least bumalik na tayo, medyo bumalik na tayo sa dati. Hindi man totally napuno, pero at least, andito na," he said.

The question now is if the PBA can continue to have fans back in their games. While COVID-19 cases are dropping and vaccination rates are rising, there remains the threat of the omicron variant; two omicron COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Marcial said they are ready to follow the government's guidelines for this situation.

"Kapag pinatigil tayo, tigil tayo," said Marcial. "Pero hanggang pinapayagan tayo, at kung ano ang pwedeng gawin, gagawin natin."