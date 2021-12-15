PBA ready to respond to threat of omicron variant

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- On the same day that the PBA welcomed fans back into its venues, the country confirmed its first two omicron COVID-19 cases.

Fans were allowed to watch PBA games in person for the first time since March 2020 on Wednesday, with a handful of spectators attending the double-header at the Araneta Coliseum.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported that there are now two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the country — a 48-year-old male returning Filipino, and a 37-year-old male Nigerian national.

Both are currently isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine, the DOH said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is readying its responses to the threat of the omicron variant, which is reportedly 4.2 times more transmissible than the delta variant.

"Kailangan pa din nating mag-ingat," Marcial told reporters after the Magnolia-TerraFirma game at the Big Dome, the first game played in front of fans.

"'Pag dumating 'yung panahon na 'yun, kung anong utos ng gobyerno sa atin, titigil tayo. Semi-bubble, nakahanda tayo sa bubble type. Nakahanda tayo doon, kung papayagan pa rin tayo," he said.

The PBA halted its All-Filipino conference in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed in October 2020 in a bubble setting in Clark, Pampanga. The 2021 Philippine Cup was initially played in Metro Manila, but the PBA suspended games in early August because of the delta variant.

The conference resumed in another bubble, this time in Bacolor, Pampanga, in late August.

"Kapag pinatigil tayo, tigil tayo," said Marcial. "Pero hanggang pinapayagan tayo, at kung ano ang pwedeng gawin, gagawin natin."

Marcial has already encouraged the PBA teams to give booster shots to their players, coaches, and personnel. This was among the responses made by the NBA, which has required its players to receive a booster shot by December 17. Players who have not gotten the booster by that date will be subject to game-day COVID-19 testing.

"Nag-team managers meeting kami kahapon, sinabi ko rin. Kung pwede ninyong i-booster 'yung mga players, 'yung sa teams, i-booster na niyo," said Marcial. "Kung hindi, hihingi ulit ako ng tulong sa MMDA para mabigyan tayo ng booster shots."

"Pero kung pwede, kasi may mga supply 'yung kanilang kumpanya, kanya-kanyang mga teams, bigyan na niyo. 'Yun ang sinabi ko kahapon sa meeting namin," he added.

Marcial anticipates that fans who want to watch the games live will also be required to get booster shots. As it is, only fully-vaccinated individuals are allowed to watch; they also have to follow strict health and safety protocols including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The Araneta Coliseum, which will be the venue for PBA games until the end of the year, will only accommodate up to 4,000 persons.

"'Yun ang kailangan ibigay na mensahe sa kanila. Hindi lang magpa-vaccine. Kung pwede nang magpa-booster, magpa-booster na," Marcial said.